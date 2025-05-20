Legal Clash: Electric Vehicles and Fuel Economy Standards

The U.S. Transportation Department is poised to reevaluate fuel economy standards implemented under the Biden administration, particularly the inclusion of electric vehicles (EVs) in these calculations. This move, reported by automaker officials, suggests the previous rules may have surpassed governmental authority.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy revealed that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recently submitted an interpretive rule named 'Resetting the Corporate Average Fuel Economy Program' for White House review. Duffy criticized the prior administration for allegedly utilizing CAFE standards as a covert EV mandate, potentially inflating car prices.

The ongoing debate extends beyond technical standards, as political lines are drawn. Last week, House Republicans proposed dismantling EV incentives and revisiting fuel efficiency regulations to prevent EV dominance over traditional combustion engines. Meanwhile, automakers and lawmakers brace for potential legislative conflicts as economic and environmental priorities face scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)