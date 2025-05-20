Australia's Central Bank Slashes Interest Rates Amid Economic Shifts

On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia announced a further reduction in its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, bringing it to 3.85%. This is the second rate cut this year, following a significant inflation decrease within the bank's target range.

The bank's decision lowered the cash rate from 4.1%, a shift culminating from a board meeting in February when it was 4.35%. It marks Australia's first rate cut since October 2020, occurring as global trade tensions slightly ease following recent U.S.-China tariff agreements.

The interest rate revision aims to align inflation within a 2-3% target range. Annual inflation recorded for the March quarter was 2.4%, with a trimmed mean of 2.9%, reflecting a gradual decline from its 2022 peak. However, unemployment has marginally risen, potentially impacting future economic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)