Australia's Central Bank Slashes Interest Rates Amid Economic Shifts
The Reserve Bank of Australia has reduced its interest rate for the second time this year to 3.85%, following a drop in inflation. This comes amid easing global trade tensions and slight unemployment increases, as the bank aims to maintain inflation within a targeted range.
- Country:
- Australia
On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia announced a further reduction in its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, bringing it to 3.85%. This is the second rate cut this year, following a significant inflation decrease within the bank's target range.
The bank's decision lowered the cash rate from 4.1%, a shift culminating from a board meeting in February when it was 4.35%. It marks Australia's first rate cut since October 2020, occurring as global trade tensions slightly ease following recent U.S.-China tariff agreements.
The interest rate revision aims to align inflation within a 2-3% target range. Annual inflation recorded for the March quarter was 2.4%, with a trimmed mean of 2.9%, reflecting a gradual decline from its 2022 peak. However, unemployment has marginally risen, potentially impacting future economic conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
