Tragedy Strikes Telangana: Fatal Road Collision and Fiery Mishap

In a somber announcement on Tuesday, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed his heartache over a deadly road mishap near Rangapuram village within Vikarabad district. The Chief Minister's Office released a statement where Revanth Reddy conveyed his condolences to the families mourning the loss of loved ones due to this tragic incident.

The collision, occurring under the jurisdiction of Parigi police station, involved a cement-laden truck and a bus, leading to the death of four individuals and injuring 17 others. Immediate directives were issued by the Chief Minister to ensure the victims received prompt assistance and adequate medical attention. The crash happened at around 1:45 am on Monday when passengers returning from a wedding reception in Shahbad found their bus colliding with the truck.

Vikarabad Superintendent of Police, K. Narayana Reddy, confirmed these details, emphasizing swift action in transporting the injured to Hyderabad's healthcare facilities, while the deceased were dispatched to a government hospital for post-mortem examinations. Meanwhile, CM Reddy also addressed another calamity—a severe fire near Hyderabad's Gulzar House—urging expedited rescue and relief operations and engaging with ministers to guarantee effective action.

(With inputs from agencies.)