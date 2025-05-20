Left Menu

Suspended Employee Accused in Raj Bhavan Data Theft Scandal

A suspended Raj Bhavan employee is accused of stealing a hard disk with sensitive files. CCTV footage pointed to the suspect who allegedly accessed the Hyderabad office at night. The hard disk, reportedly containing incriminating photos, was recovered. Authorities dismiss media claims of external breaches.

Updated: 20-05-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 12:08 IST
A significant data theft incident has rocked the Raj Bhavan office in Hyderabad, where a suspended employee allegedly breached a government computer system and removed a hard disk with confidential files. The theft came to light on the morning of May 15 when IT staff found anomalies in one of the computers.

The police received a formal complaint later that day indicating suspicious activity in Room No. 104. CCTV footage revealed that T. Srinivas, a former employee, accessed the premises after hours on May 14. Notably, Srinivas had been suspended earlier that evening over unrelated allegations, increasing concerns about the security breach.

The stolen hard disk reportedly included licensed software, official documents, and sensitive user credentials. The alleged perpetrator was quickly apprehended following a renewed complaint from the IT department, recovering the stolen materials. Police have dismissed rumors that suggested outsider involvement in the security breach as false.

(With inputs from agencies.)

