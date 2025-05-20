Suspended Employee Accused in Raj Bhavan Data Theft Scandal

A significant data theft incident has rocked the Raj Bhavan office in Hyderabad, where a suspended employee allegedly breached a government computer system and removed a hard disk with confidential files. The theft came to light on the morning of May 15 when IT staff found anomalies in one of the computers.

The police received a formal complaint later that day indicating suspicious activity in Room No. 104. CCTV footage revealed that T. Srinivas, a former employee, accessed the premises after hours on May 14. Notably, Srinivas had been suspended earlier that evening over unrelated allegations, increasing concerns about the security breach.

The stolen hard disk reportedly included licensed software, official documents, and sensitive user credentials. The alleged perpetrator was quickly apprehended following a renewed complaint from the IT department, recovering the stolen materials. Police have dismissed rumors that suggested outsider involvement in the security breach as false.

(With inputs from agencies.)