K P Energy Advances India’s Renewable Future with 100 MW Wind Project

K P Energy has secured a crucial in-principle approval from the Central Transmission Utility of India, enabling connectivity for its 100 MW wind energy project in Gujarat.

According to a recent exchange filing, the company is committed to directly linking these projects to the Inter-State Transmission System.

The launch of a 400kV transmission line from the wind generation site to the Jam Khambhaliya pooling station under ISTS marks significant progress and aligns with national renewable energy goals.

