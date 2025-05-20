Left Menu

K P Energy Advances India’s Renewable Future with 100 MW Wind Project

K P Energy received an in-principle grant from the Central Transmission Utility of India to connect its 100 MW wind project in Gujarat to the Inter-State Transmission System. This development highlights the company’s commitment to expanding renewable energy and supporting India's national grid infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 16:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.
  • Country:
  • India

K P Energy has secured a crucial in-principle approval from the Central Transmission Utility of India, enabling connectivity for its 100 MW wind energy project in Gujarat.

According to a recent exchange filing, the company is committed to directly linking these projects to the Inter-State Transmission System.

The launch of a 400kV transmission line from the wind generation site to the Jam Khambhaliya pooling station under ISTS marks significant progress and aligns with national renewable energy goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

