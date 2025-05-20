West Bengal Accelerates Social Housing and Industrialization

In a decisive move to bolster housing and industrial growth, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has rolled out financial assistance through the 'Banglar Bari (Gramin)' scheme. Announcing on Tuesday, she confirmed the disbursement of Rs 1.2 lakh per family to 12 lakh economically disadvantaged households for constructing homes.

The initiative is funded entirely by the state. It sees Rs 7,200 crore already allocated last December and a further Rs 7,200 crore soon being credited. This substantial sum of Rs 14,400 crore underscores the commitment of the West Bengal government to enhancing living conditions.

Banerjee also revealed expansion plans targeting industrial growth. The new International Information Technology Entertainment and Cultural Park (IITEC Park) in Kolkata aims to harness local demand for industrialization. The development, executed in collaboration with the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation, signals broader economic opportunities and job creation across the region.

