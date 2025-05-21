Left Menu

NHPC Posts Impressive Profit Surge with Diversified Energy Projects

NHPC reported a remarkable 52% growth in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 919.63 crore in the March quarter. Income increased to Rs 2,672.11 crore. The company has recommended a final dividend. In April, NHPC commissioned the Parbati-11 HE and Karnisar Solar projects, diversifying into solar and wind energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 00:11 IST
NHPC Posts Impressive Profit Surge with Diversified Energy Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant financial achievement, NHPC reported a 52% growth in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 919.63 crore during the March quarter. The profit surge was driven by increased income, which climbed to Rs 2,672.11 crore from Rs 2,320.18 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Accompanying its financial results, NHPC also announced a final dividend of Rs 0.51 per equity share, complementing the earlier interim dividend of Rs 1.40 per share for the fiscal year 2024-25. This move awaits approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Furthering its expansion in the energy sector, NHPC commissioned the Parbati-11 HE Project and part of the Karnisar Solar Power Plant. Known for its dominance in hydropower, the company continues to push boundaries by venturing into solar and wind energy, solidifying its position under the Ministry of Power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025