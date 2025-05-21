NHPC Posts Impressive Profit Surge with Diversified Energy Projects

In a significant financial achievement, NHPC reported a 52% growth in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 919.63 crore during the March quarter. The profit surge was driven by increased income, which climbed to Rs 2,672.11 crore from Rs 2,320.18 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Accompanying its financial results, NHPC also announced a final dividend of Rs 0.51 per equity share, complementing the earlier interim dividend of Rs 1.40 per share for the fiscal year 2024-25. This move awaits approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Furthering its expansion in the energy sector, NHPC commissioned the Parbati-11 HE Project and part of the Karnisar Solar Power Plant. Known for its dominance in hydropower, the company continues to push boundaries by venturing into solar and wind energy, solidifying its position under the Ministry of Power.

