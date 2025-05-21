Left Menu

India Revitalizes Gas-Based Power Amid Rising Demand

India has reduced its gas-based power generation capacity by 5 GW, now totaling 20.13 GW as of April. This move comes as the government issues a directive to utilize unused capacity to meet a projected power demand of 277 GW this summer. Strategies are implemented to ensure grid stability during peak usage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 10:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has scaled back its gas-based power generation capacity by 20 percent, equivalent to 5 gigawatts, over the past three months, lowering the total to 20.13 GW as of April. This reduction occurs as the government directs unused gas power capacity to guarantee an uninterrupted power supply amidst an anticipated surge in demand this summer.

According to the Central Electricity Authority, India's total power generation capacity stood at 472.468 GW in April, with gas-based facilities accounting for 20.13 GW. This contrasts with March's figures, where total generation was 475.211 GW and gas-based capacity was 24.53 GW. February saw a generation capacity of 470.448 GW and a gas-based capacity of 25.18 GW.

The Ministry of Power is set on utilizing previously idle gas-based generation to ensure consistent power supply and grid security with projected peak demand reaching 277 GW this summer. This initiative is bolstered by new directives under Section 11 of the Electricity Act, ensuring maximum generation from gas sources during non-solar hours to meet the growing electricity demand driven by economic development and higher temperatures.

