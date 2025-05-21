NHPC Sees Profit Surge Amidst Natural Calamities and Strategic Expansions
NHPC, India's largest hydropower developer, recorded a 52% increase in its net profit for the March quarter, despite setbacks from natural disasters. However, annual profits dropped 15%. Strategic projects like Parbati-11 HE and Karnisar Solar were commissioned, and financial aid was sought for damage coverage.
State-owned NHPC, a leader in India's hydropower sector, has announced an impressive 52% surge in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter. This growth, bringing profits to Rs 919.63 crore, was fueled by increased income streams, according to recent exchange filings.
Despite the quarterly uptick, NHPC experienced a 15% decline in profits for the full fiscal year 2025, which stood at Rs 3,411.73 crore, compared to the previous year. The company's board recommended a final dividend while maintaining a strategic focus on expansion with projects like Parbati-11 HE and parts of the Karnisar Solar Power Plant going online.
Challenges loomed large, however, as NHPC faced losses due to natural calamities affecting several power stations. These were largely countered by insurance coverage, allowing the company to recognize income from business interruption. NHPC continues to solidify its position under the Ministry of Power as a key player in India's renewable energy landscape.
