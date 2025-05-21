Left Menu

NHPC Sees Profit Surge Amidst Natural Calamities and Strategic Expansions

NHPC, India's largest hydropower developer, recorded a 52% increase in its net profit for the March quarter, despite setbacks from natural disasters. However, annual profits dropped 15%. Strategic projects like Parbati-11 HE and Karnisar Solar were commissioned, and financial aid was sought for damage coverage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 10:52 IST
NHPC Sees Profit Surge Amidst Natural Calamities and Strategic Expansions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned NHPC, a leader in India's hydropower sector, has announced an impressive 52% surge in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter. This growth, bringing profits to Rs 919.63 crore, was fueled by increased income streams, according to recent exchange filings.

Despite the quarterly uptick, NHPC experienced a 15% decline in profits for the full fiscal year 2025, which stood at Rs 3,411.73 crore, compared to the previous year. The company's board recommended a final dividend while maintaining a strategic focus on expansion with projects like Parbati-11 HE and parts of the Karnisar Solar Power Plant going online.

Challenges loomed large, however, as NHPC faced losses due to natural calamities affecting several power stations. These were largely countered by insurance coverage, allowing the company to recognize income from business interruption. NHPC continues to solidify its position under the Ministry of Power as a key player in India's renewable energy landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025