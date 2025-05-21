Inox Green Energy Expands Solar O&M Portfolio to 1.6 GW

Inox Green Energy Services has made significant strides by securing agreements to provide operations and maintenance services for an additional 639 MWp of solar projects. This expansion brings their solar portfolio to a remarkable 1.6 GW.

The company, known for its substantial contribution to renewable operations and maintenance services in India, now boasts a total renewable O&M portfolio that surpasses 5 GW. The newly acquired projects are situated across various locations.

While the company disclosed these developments, it did not name the involved party or the financial specifics of the agreement. CEO S K Mathu Sudhana expressed confidence in continuing this growth trend both operationally and financially.

(With inputs from agencies.)