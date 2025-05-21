In a bold statement on Wednesday, the Kremlin declared its resolve to protect Russian shipping interests in the Baltic Sea using all necessary means. This declaration follows a recent maritime incident that showcased Moscow's capacity for assertive action.

Highlighting its determined approach, Russia released a Greek-owned oil tanker, which was impounded in Russian waters after departing an Estonian port. The vessel's detention and subsequent release were reported by Estonian public broadcaster ERR on Tuesday.

The incident underscores Russia's intent to safeguard its maritime domain, affirming its strategy of demonstrating power in securing its shipping routes and maintaining sovereignty in the region.

