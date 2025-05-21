Inside the Twisted World of 'Doctor Death': Unraveling a Serial Killer's Gruesome Crimes
Serial killer Dr Devendra Sharma, infamously known as 'Doctor Death', has been arrested in Rajasthan. Convicted for multiple murders and illegal activities, Sharma targeted taxi drivers, disposing of them in rivers. Despite previous convictions and escape attempts, he has now been apprehended and returned to custody.
In a chilling development, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has finally apprehended convicted serial killer Dr Devendra Sharma, notoriously dubbed 'Doctor Death', in Dausa, Rajasthan. Sharma, a former Ayurvedic practitioner, has been a terror on the roads, targeting taxi and truck drivers and leaving a long, bloody trail of over 20 years of criminal activity.
Speaking to ANI, DCP Aditya Gautam highlighted that Sharma, a mastermind behind many heinous murders, had already been convicted in several cases, including some that warranted life sentences and others leading to a death penalty. His macabre modus operandi involved dumping victims in crocodile-infested waters to erase any trace of his crimes.
An escape artist, Sharma had managed to evade authorities twice while on parole, exploiting a life spent ducking justice since his shift to criminal activities in the mid-'90s. Headlines followed him, from orchestrating illegal kidney transplants to murdering innocent drivers. This conviction marks another chapter in one of India's most infamous crime sagas.
