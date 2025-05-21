Left Menu

Inside the Twisted World of 'Doctor Death': Unraveling a Serial Killer's Gruesome Crimes

Serial killer Dr Devendra Sharma, infamously known as 'Doctor Death', has been arrested in Rajasthan. Convicted for multiple murders and illegal activities, Sharma targeted taxi drivers, disposing of them in rivers. Despite previous convictions and escape attempts, he has now been apprehended and returned to custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:27 IST
Inside the Twisted World of 'Doctor Death': Unraveling a Serial Killer's Gruesome Crimes
Aditya Gautam, DCP Crime (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling development, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has finally apprehended convicted serial killer Dr Devendra Sharma, notoriously dubbed 'Doctor Death', in Dausa, Rajasthan. Sharma, a former Ayurvedic practitioner, has been a terror on the roads, targeting taxi and truck drivers and leaving a long, bloody trail of over 20 years of criminal activity.

Speaking to ANI, DCP Aditya Gautam highlighted that Sharma, a mastermind behind many heinous murders, had already been convicted in several cases, including some that warranted life sentences and others leading to a death penalty. His macabre modus operandi involved dumping victims in crocodile-infested waters to erase any trace of his crimes.

An escape artist, Sharma had managed to evade authorities twice while on parole, exploiting a life spent ducking justice since his shift to criminal activities in the mid-'90s. Headlines followed him, from orchestrating illegal kidney transplants to murdering innocent drivers. This conviction marks another chapter in one of India's most infamous crime sagas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025