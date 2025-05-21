Inside the Twisted World of 'Doctor Death': Unraveling a Serial Killer's Gruesome Crimes

In a chilling development, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has finally apprehended convicted serial killer Dr Devendra Sharma, notoriously dubbed 'Doctor Death', in Dausa, Rajasthan. Sharma, a former Ayurvedic practitioner, has been a terror on the roads, targeting taxi and truck drivers and leaving a long, bloody trail of over 20 years of criminal activity.

Speaking to ANI, DCP Aditya Gautam highlighted that Sharma, a mastermind behind many heinous murders, had already been convicted in several cases, including some that warranted life sentences and others leading to a death penalty. His macabre modus operandi involved dumping victims in crocodile-infested waters to erase any trace of his crimes.

An escape artist, Sharma had managed to evade authorities twice while on parole, exploiting a life spent ducking justice since his shift to criminal activities in the mid-'90s. Headlines followed him, from orchestrating illegal kidney transplants to murdering innocent drivers. This conviction marks another chapter in one of India's most infamous crime sagas.

(With inputs from agencies.)