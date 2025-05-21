Germany Boosts Military-Related Infrastructure Spending

Germany is set to allocate 1.5% of its economic output to enhancing infrastructure with military applications, Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirmed on Wednesday. This initiative marks a significant step in bolstering the nation's defense capabilities.

During a construction industry event, Merz highlighted that the new allocation would be supplementary to the 3.5% Germany has already committed to military procurement, as per NATO requirements. This development suggests a broader investment in infrastructure crucial for military logistics.

"As we approach the NATO summit slated for late June, we've pledged to meet the 3.5% NATO target for military procurement, with an additional 1.5% dedicated to infrastructure like roads and bridges that support military operations," stated Merz.

(With inputs from agencies.)