Germany Boosts Military-Related Infrastructure Spending
Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced plans to allocate 1.5% of its economic output to infrastructure with military uses, in addition to the 3.5% dedicated to military procurement under NATO guidelines. This move indicates an increased commitment to bolstering infrastructure such as roads and bridges beneficial for military purposes.
Germany is set to allocate 1.5% of its economic output to enhancing infrastructure with military applications, Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirmed on Wednesday. This initiative marks a significant step in bolstering the nation's defense capabilities.
During a construction industry event, Merz highlighted that the new allocation would be supplementary to the 3.5% Germany has already committed to military procurement, as per NATO requirements. This development suggests a broader investment in infrastructure crucial for military logistics.
"As we approach the NATO summit slated for late June, we've pledged to meet the 3.5% NATO target for military procurement, with an additional 1.5% dedicated to infrastructure like roads and bridges that support military operations," stated Merz.
