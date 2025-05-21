Sweden's Nuclear Future: Balancing Energy Security and Environmental Goals
Sweden's parliament has approved a bill to fund new nuclear reactors, seen as vital for energy security and achieving net zero emissions by 2045. The plan includes four large-scale or equivalent small modular reactors by 2035 to support growing electricity demand and new industries while facing criticism over costs.
In a significant move, Sweden's parliament sanctioned a bill on Wednesday, enabling financing for a new generation of nuclear reactors. The government emphasizes that these reactors are pivotal to securing energy security and achieving net zero emissions by 2045.
The ambitious plan involves constructing four large-scale reactors or their equivalent in small modular reactors (SMRs), providing an approximately 5,000 MW installed capacity. The government aims for half of this capacity to be operational by 2035, while highlighting the integral role of nuclear energy in preserving Swedish jobs, combating climate change, and ensuring national security.
As electricity demand is projected to soar to around 300 terawatt hours in the next two decades, the government insists that nuclear power is crucial for sustaining new industries, including green steel, biofuels, and hydrogen production. Despite support for all fossil-free energy forms, the predictability and reliability of nuclear power are considered indispensable, though critics argue its high cost and lengthy build times undermine cheaper renewable sources like wind and solar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Adani Green Energy Soars Ahead As First Water Positive Renewable Power Giant
Adani Green Energy: A Pioneering Water Positive Renewable Powerhouse
Coal India Signs Landmark Green Energy Pact with AM Green Ammonia
Powering Ahead: Green Energy Zones and Smart Metering Revolution
ReNew Power's Green Energy Comeback in Andhra Pradesh