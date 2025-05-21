Sweden's Nuclear Future: Balancing Energy Security and Environmental Goals

In a significant move, Sweden's parliament sanctioned a bill on Wednesday, enabling financing for a new generation of nuclear reactors. The government emphasizes that these reactors are pivotal to securing energy security and achieving net zero emissions by 2045.

The ambitious plan involves constructing four large-scale reactors or their equivalent in small modular reactors (SMRs), providing an approximately 5,000 MW installed capacity. The government aims for half of this capacity to be operational by 2035, while highlighting the integral role of nuclear energy in preserving Swedish jobs, combating climate change, and ensuring national security.

As electricity demand is projected to soar to around 300 terawatt hours in the next two decades, the government insists that nuclear power is crucial for sustaining new industries, including green steel, biofuels, and hydrogen production. Despite support for all fossil-free energy forms, the predictability and reliability of nuclear power are considered indispensable, though critics argue its high cost and lengthy build times undermine cheaper renewable sources like wind and solar.

(With inputs from agencies.)