Congress and BJP Spar Over Pakistan's Alleged Support and Parliament Session Demand

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh and BJP MP Sambit Patra exchanged accusations regarding Pakistan's influence. Ramesh claimed China, not Congress, supports Pakistan militarily. Meanwhile, Ramesh criticized the absence of a special Parliament session on the Pahalgam terror attack, while Operation Sindoor delegations were dispatched to address global terrorism concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:08 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh rebutted accusations from BJP MP Sambit Patra, who alleged that Rahul Gandhi was "giving oxygen to Pakistan." Ramesh argued that it is China—not Congress—that has bolstered Pakistan's military efforts. He also raised concerns about why the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack, which occurred on April 22, remain at large.

Ramesh refuted Patra's claims by insisting that "Terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam attack should be caught. China has given oxygen to Pakistan. It could not have fought this war without the help of China." Furthermore, the senior Congress leader reminded the BJP of its previous engagements with Pakistan, citing historical instances such as the Lahore bus yatra by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Nawaz Sharif's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In response to the Central government's initiatives, Ramesh criticized the dispatching of multi-party delegations to international capitals as part of Operation Sindoor, calling it a distraction from real issues. He pressed for a special session of Parliament to address the Pahalgam attack and other strategic concerns, such as Pakistan's support for terrorism and its alliance with China. Despite calls from Congress and other opposition parties, the PM has yet to attend any sessions addressing these crucial issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

