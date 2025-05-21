Power Shift: Sanjay Banga Takes the Helm at Tata Power Renewables
Sanjay Banga has been redesignated as President-Renewables at Tata Power following Deepesh Nanda's resignation. With vast experience in the power sector, Banga will lead Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd as CEO & Managing Director. His expertise in utility business processes will be pivotal in the company's growth.
In a strategic leadership transition, Tata Power has announced the redesignation of Sanjay Banga as President-Renewables, effective from June 1, following the resignation of Deepesh Nanda due to personal commitments. Nanda will officially leave the company at the close of business on May 31, 2025.
This organizational shift sees Banga, previously President-Transmission & Distribution, taking on the role of CEO & Managing Director of Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. With a storied career spanning three decades, Banga's expertise is expected to steer the company's renewable sector towards new heights.
Banga's track record in managing power generation and distribution is extensive. His prior positions, including as CEO of Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, underscore his capabilities. His knowledge in Operational Technologies and Regulatory Environment is seen as crucial for enhancing utilities' efficiency to meet industry standards.
