Waqf Amendments Spark Debate Over Secularity and Religious Rights in India
The Indian government defended the amendments to the Waqf Act in the Supreme Court, emphasizing that Waqf handles secular matters and the changes address mismanagement and protect rights. Critics argue the amendments infringe on religious freedoms. The Court will continue hearing arguments in upcoming sessions.
In a pivotal session, the central government presented its defense for the amendments to the Waqf Act before the Supreme Court, clarifying that the concept of Waqf, while rooted in Islam, primarily involves secular functions such as property management and auditing. Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih presided over the session.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the inclusion of non-Muslims on Waqf boards promotes diversity in handling secular matters, and the amendments were designed to curb misuse and mismanagement. These changes, he stressed, resulted from comprehensive consultations nationwide and do not breach constitutional religious rights.
However, the amendments have drawn criticism from some groups claiming discrimination against Muslims. As the Supreme Court continues proceedings, with six BJP-ruled states supporting the amendments, the legal scrutiny could redefine the governance of Waqf properties in India.
