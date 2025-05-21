Left Menu

Rising Oil Prices Fuel Eurozone Bond Yield Surge

Eurozone government bond yields have risen due to increasing oil prices, affecting longer-dated bonds. German and Italian bond yields have increased alongside Brent oil prices. The rise is attributed to stronger-than-expected UK inflation data and potential geopolitical tensions involving Iran, influencing global economic sentiment and policy decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:49 IST
European government bond yields saw an uptick on Wednesday, primarily driven by escalating oil prices, which have been placing additional pressure on long-term bonds. A contributing factor to this trend is the mounting anxiety over countries' fiscal responsibilities, with a particular focus on the United States.

The benchmark 10-year yield in Germany increased by four basis points to 2.637%, and Italy's matched this trend, up by three basis points to 3.645%. Brent oil futures, which climbed nearly 2% early on, were a significant influencer, amid reports of potential Israeli military actions against Iranian nuclear sites.

The rise in yields was further accelerated by better-than-expected British inflation figures. Analysts, including Kenneth Broux from Societe Generale, note that this data is causing yields across curves to climb. Meanwhile, fiscal discussions in the U.S. and varying global policies continue to influence market expectations.

