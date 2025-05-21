Vigilance Against JN.1: Yogi Adityanath's Assurance on UP's COVID-19 Preparedness

In a high-level review, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the state's preparedness amid rising global concerns over the JN.1 subvariant of COVID-19. Assuring the public, Adityanath noted no immediate cause for concern locally, yet underscored the need for vigilance given the global scenario.

The Chief Minister pointed out that while the Central government has not issued fresh advisories, the emergence of JN.1 cases in parts of Asia calls for heightened surveillance in Uttar Pradesh. He instructed medical facilities to remain on high alert, ensuring that vital equipment like ICUs and ventilators remain functional, showcasing the state's infrastructural resilience built during past pandemic waves.

Further, Adityanath emphasized the continuation of regular testing and health worker training to maintain readiness. He directed departments to start preparing against seasonal diseases like dengue and malaria, reaffirming the state's commitment to robust public health safeguards. The review concluded with Adityanath affirming the state's capability in addressing potential health challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)