Left Menu

Vigilance Against JN.1: Yogi Adityanath's Assurance on UP's COVID-19 Preparedness

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath reassures no immediate COVID-19 threat despite JN.1 variant concerns, urging vigilance. He stresses state readiness with operational ICUs and trained health workers, ensuring all necessary precautions. Focus on preventing other diseases alongside COVID-19 remains a priority for UP's healthcare system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 21:54 IST
Vigilance Against JN.1: Yogi Adityanath's Assurance on UP's COVID-19 Preparedness
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-level review, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the state's preparedness amid rising global concerns over the JN.1 subvariant of COVID-19. Assuring the public, Adityanath noted no immediate cause for concern locally, yet underscored the need for vigilance given the global scenario.

The Chief Minister pointed out that while the Central government has not issued fresh advisories, the emergence of JN.1 cases in parts of Asia calls for heightened surveillance in Uttar Pradesh. He instructed medical facilities to remain on high alert, ensuring that vital equipment like ICUs and ventilators remain functional, showcasing the state's infrastructural resilience built during past pandemic waves.

Further, Adityanath emphasized the continuation of regular testing and health worker training to maintain readiness. He directed departments to start preparing against seasonal diseases like dengue and malaria, reaffirming the state's commitment to robust public health safeguards. The review concluded with Adityanath affirming the state's capability in addressing potential health challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025