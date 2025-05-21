Amid Tensions, Iran's Nuclear Options and Allies Tested

Amid escalating U.S.-Iran tensions surrounding Tehran's uranium enrichment, sources reveal that Iran's clerical leadership lacks a definitive Plan B if nuclear talks collapse. Though options may include alliances with China and Russia, ongoing geopolitical conflicts make such alternatives precarious.

The Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has dismissed U.S. demands to cease enrichment. Meanwhile, Iran remains steadfast in preserving its nuclear program and avoiding international pressure over its ballistic missile development. However, Iranian officials acknowledge the looming economic pitfalls if U.S. sanctions persist unabated.

The pressing nature of the crisis has been exacerbated by recent protests and deficits in basic resources, heightening Iran's vulnerability. While China and Russia retain economic ties to Iran, experts warn of their conditional support. France, Britain, and Germany also stress the urgency of reaching an accord, hinting at a potential U.N. sanctions reinstatement if no resolution is achieved.

