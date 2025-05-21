Left Menu

Empowering Puerto Rico: Revitalizing the Grid

The U.S. Department of Energy is reallocating $365 million to enhance grid resilience in Puerto Rico. This funding aims to provide practical solutions for the current energy crisis, focusing on expedited and effective interventions to benefit essential facilities such as hospitals and community centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 22:55 IST
Empowering Puerto Rico: Revitalizing the Grid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Department of Energy announced on Wednesday that it will redirect $365 million towards improving grid resilience in Puerto Rico.

The allocation of funds is aimed at delivering practical solutions and supporting emergency activities that promise quicker and more effective responses to the ongoing energy crisis.

This initiative will primarily benefit vital facilities, including hospitals and community centers, ensuring they receive the necessary support to maintain operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025