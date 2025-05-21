Empowering Puerto Rico: Revitalizing the Grid
The U.S. Department of Energy is reallocating $365 million to enhance grid resilience in Puerto Rico. This funding aims to provide practical solutions for the current energy crisis, focusing on expedited and effective interventions to benefit essential facilities such as hospitals and community centers.
The U.S. Department of Energy announced on Wednesday that it will redirect $365 million towards improving grid resilience in Puerto Rico.
The allocation of funds is aimed at delivering practical solutions and supporting emergency activities that promise quicker and more effective responses to the ongoing energy crisis.
This initiative will primarily benefit vital facilities, including hospitals and community centers, ensuring they receive the necessary support to maintain operations.
