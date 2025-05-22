Left Menu

Blazes Erupt: Multiple Fires Sweep Across Uttar Pradesh and Delhi

A series of fires have ravaged parts of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, affecting factories, markets, and a school. High winds contributed to a blaze in Badaun, while markets and schools in Delhi also faced fire-related incidents. Despite extensive damage, no casualties have been reported as efforts are underway to control the flames.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 10:35 IST
Fire breaks out at factory in Ujhani in UP's Badaun district (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A major fire erupted at a factory in Ujhani, located in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district, during the early hours of Thursday. The incident, reported by the police, saw fire tenders quickly responding to the scene. According to Badaun Chief Fire Officer Ram Raja Yadav, strong winds caused the factory's boiler to collapse, igniting the fire due to resulting sparks.

The fire has since been brought under control, confirmed Raja Yadav. He added that ongoing investigations would uncover more details about the incident. Meanwhile, another blaze assailed Kotla Seva Nagar market in Delhi on Wednesday morning, damaging six retail establishments.

Delhi Fire Services' Officer Manoj Kumar reported receiving an emergency call at around 4 AM. Upon arrival, the team found shops selling tarpaulins, cosmetics, and clothes ablaze. Fortunately, no injuries were recorded. Eight firefighting units were deployed, successfully controlling the market fire. Separately, a private school in Delhi's Nirman Vihar Colony under the Preet Vihar Police Station jurisdiction experienced a fire, which also resulted in a nearby car being burnt. Further inquiries continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

