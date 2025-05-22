Ankush Malik Takes Helm at Juniper Green Energy as CEO

Juniper Green Energy announced on Thursday that Ankush Malik has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer.

Malik, who joined the company's Board as Chief Operating Officer on April 30, 2024, brings over 15 years of experience in the power sector. With a proven track record in leadership and strategic execution, he is set to drive the long-term growth strategies at Juniper Green Energy.

In his new role, Malik will manage all facets of the company's operations, focusing on business development, project development, construction, and regulatory compliance. As India navigates its energy transition, Juniper Green Energy is poised to benefit from the expanding renewable energy sector.

