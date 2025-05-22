Left Menu

Ankush Malik Takes Helm at Juniper Green Energy as CEO

Juniper Green Energy appoints Ankush Malik as CEO, leveraging his 15 years of power sector experience for strategic growth. Malik will spearhead the company's operations and development within India's advancing renewable energy landscape, emphasizing long-term value and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 11:52 IST
Ankush Malik Takes Helm at Juniper Green Energy as CEO
  • Country:
  • India

Juniper Green Energy announced on Thursday that Ankush Malik has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer.

Malik, who joined the company's Board as Chief Operating Officer on April 30, 2024, brings over 15 years of experience in the power sector. With a proven track record in leadership and strategic execution, he is set to drive the long-term growth strategies at Juniper Green Energy.

In his new role, Malik will manage all facets of the company's operations, focusing on business development, project development, construction, and regulatory compliance. As India navigates its energy transition, Juniper Green Energy is poised to benefit from the expanding renewable energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025