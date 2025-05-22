Ankush Malik Takes Helm at Juniper Green Energy as CEO
Juniper Green Energy appoints Ankush Malik as CEO, leveraging his 15 years of power sector experience for strategic growth. Malik will spearhead the company's operations and development within India's advancing renewable energy landscape, emphasizing long-term value and sustainability.
Juniper Green Energy announced on Thursday that Ankush Malik has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer.
Malik, who joined the company's Board as Chief Operating Officer on April 30, 2024, brings over 15 years of experience in the power sector. With a proven track record in leadership and strategic execution, he is set to drive the long-term growth strategies at Juniper Green Energy.
In his new role, Malik will manage all facets of the company's operations, focusing on business development, project development, construction, and regulatory compliance. As India navigates its energy transition, Juniper Green Energy is poised to benefit from the expanding renewable energy sector.
