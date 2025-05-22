Left Menu

Europe Urged to Toughen Sanctions on Russia

Thorsten Frei, chief of staff to Germany's new chancellor, advocates for tougher sanctions on Russia, including bans on gas or uranium and the use of frozen state assets. Following recent EU and UK sanctions, Frei emphasizes the need to go beyond comfort zones to impact Russia significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 13:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany's new chancellor's chief of staff, Thorsten Frei, has called for Europe to impose stricter sanctions on Russia. He suggests measures such as banning imports of gas or uranium and utilizing frozen Russian assets.

The announcement comes after the EU and Britain imposed fresh sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, focusing on Moscow's evasive oil tankers and financial entities. Frei insists upcoming EU sanctions must further challenge the status quo.

Berlin's stance is firming as Russian President Putin disregards a ceasefire with Europe, with discussions continuing on targeting Russian energy, including the Nord Stream gas pipeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

