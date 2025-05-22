Europe Urged to Toughen Sanctions on Russia

Germany's new chancellor's chief of staff, Thorsten Frei, has called for Europe to impose stricter sanctions on Russia. He suggests measures such as banning imports of gas or uranium and utilizing frozen Russian assets.

The announcement comes after the EU and Britain imposed fresh sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, focusing on Moscow's evasive oil tankers and financial entities. Frei insists upcoming EU sanctions must further challenge the status quo.

Berlin's stance is firming as Russian President Putin disregards a ceasefire with Europe, with discussions continuing on targeting Russian energy, including the Nord Stream gas pipeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)