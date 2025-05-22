India's Unyielding Resolve: Operation Sindoor and Beyond

In a powerful address in Bikaner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the recent impacts of India's Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, focusing on the heavily damaged Rahim Yar Khan airbase. Modi described the airbase as in 'ICU', signifying its near-total destruction. His statements come after his first public rally post-operation where he underscored India's relentless and decisive actions.

PM Modi recalled his words in Churu, pledging, "I will not let the country fall, I will not let the country bow." He affirmed that those threatening India's integrity have been indelibly defeated. He noted the stark contrast between India's resilient resolve and the enemies' inability to withstand India's military might.

Emphasizing Operation Sindoor as a demonstration of justice rather than revenge, Modi asserted it showcases India's strength and determination. He addressed that India's strategy extends beyond mere retaliation; it's a principled approach toward dismantling terrorism. Modi declared, "Crushing terrorism is not just a strategy but a principle. This is India, the new India," promising no trade or talks with Pakistan except concerning PoK.

(With inputs from agencies.)