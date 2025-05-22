Left Menu

India's Unyielding Resolve: Operation Sindoor and Beyond

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in Bikaner post-Operation Sindoor, addressed India's decisive actions against Pakistan. Highlighting the dire state of Pakistan's Rahim Yar Khan airbase, he emphasized India's firm stance on terrorism, the country's resilient response, and the new strategy against persistent threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 14:28 IST
India's Unyielding Resolve: Operation Sindoor and Beyond
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/X@BJP4India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a powerful address in Bikaner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the recent impacts of India's Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, focusing on the heavily damaged Rahim Yar Khan airbase. Modi described the airbase as in 'ICU', signifying its near-total destruction. His statements come after his first public rally post-operation where he underscored India's relentless and decisive actions.

PM Modi recalled his words in Churu, pledging, "I will not let the country fall, I will not let the country bow." He affirmed that those threatening India's integrity have been indelibly defeated. He noted the stark contrast between India's resilient resolve and the enemies' inability to withstand India's military might.

Emphasizing Operation Sindoor as a demonstration of justice rather than revenge, Modi asserted it showcases India's strength and determination. He addressed that India's strategy extends beyond mere retaliation; it's a principled approach toward dismantling terrorism. Modi declared, "Crushing terrorism is not just a strategy but a principle. This is India, the new India," promising no trade or talks with Pakistan except concerning PoK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025