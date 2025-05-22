Left Menu

PM Modi Launches Rs 26,000 Crore Development Projects in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 26,000 crore in Rajasthan. Highlighting India's infrastructure transformation, PM Modi emphasized the progress in roads, railways, and airports. He detailed benefits for Rajasthan and nationwide modernization efforts, underscoring the resultant economic and employment opportunities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a significant milestone by inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for a series of development projects worth Rs 26,000 crore in Rajasthan's Bikaner. Joined by a large virtual audience spanning 18 states and union territories, PM Modi acknowledged the participation of governors, chief ministers, and senior officials.

The Prime Minister emphasized the ongoing transformation in India's infrastructure landscape, spotlighting enhancements in roads, railways, and airports over the past decade. He remarked that the country is increasingly investing in infrastructure, with sixfold more resources allocated today compared to previous years, capturing global attention with projects like the Chenab Bridge and the Bogibeel Bridge.

Modi highlighted the introduction of high-speed trains such as Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, and Namo Bharat, enhancing connectivity to remote areas. He discussed the modernization of over 1,300 railway stations and the construction of India's first bullet train project. Investments in infrastructure, he noted, are not only creating jobs but also fostering economic growth across multiple sectors.

