Empowering Agripreneurs: A Call for Farmer-Led Economic Transformation

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the importance of farmers engaging in marketing and value addition of agricultural produce. Speaking at ICAR, he advocated for a higher farmer involvement in the agri-economy. Dhankhar called for industrialists to support farmers by using CSR funds for rural development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 22-05-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 16:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has called for a transformation in the agricultural sector, urging farmers to engage more in the marketing and value addition of their produce. Addressing agriculturists in Goa, Dhankhar emphasized that true economic change will occur when farmers become integral to the business of agriculture.

The Vice President pointed out the necessity for farmers to diversify beyond traditional farming. By involving themselves in the business aspects of agronomy, including gadgets and inputs like fertilizers and insecticides, farmers can significantly impact India's economic momentum.

Dhankhar also urged industrialists who profit from the sector to bolster the farmer's economy by investing CSR funds into rural development. This collaborative effort, he suggested, will create 'agripreneurs'—entrepreneurial farmers who could drive substantial change in the agri-economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

