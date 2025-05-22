Empowering Agripreneurs: A Call for Farmer-Led Economic Transformation

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has called for a transformation in the agricultural sector, urging farmers to engage more in the marketing and value addition of their produce. Addressing agriculturists in Goa, Dhankhar emphasized that true economic change will occur when farmers become integral to the business of agriculture.

The Vice President pointed out the necessity for farmers to diversify beyond traditional farming. By involving themselves in the business aspects of agronomy, including gadgets and inputs like fertilizers and insecticides, farmers can significantly impact India's economic momentum.

Dhankhar also urged industrialists who profit from the sector to bolster the farmer's economy by investing CSR funds into rural development. This collaborative effort, he suggested, will create 'agripreneurs'—entrepreneurial farmers who could drive substantial change in the agri-economy.

