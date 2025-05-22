Left Menu

Andreas Modlmayer Takes the Helm at BMW India Financial Services

Andreas Modlmayer has been appointed as the new Managing Director and CEO of BMW India Financial Services. With a vast experience spanning over two decades within BMW Group Financial Services, he succeeds Jaejoon Lee in this role. BMW India Financial Services provides premium automotive financial solutions in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:15 IST

Gurugram: Andreas Modlmayer has been named as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at BMW India Financial Services, succeeding Jaejoon Lee. Modlmayer has held leadership roles within the BMW Group since 2000 and was previously CEO of BMW Austria Bank in Greece.

Lisa Ng, Regional CEO for BMW Group Financial Services in Asia Pacific, praised Modlmayer's expertise and leadership skills, highlighting his successful track record in various international markets. She emphasized India's importance as a market and expressed confidence in Modlmayer's ability to drive growth.

BMW India Financial Services, headquartered in Gurgaon, has been operational since 2010, offering Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, and Insurance Solutions. The company is pivotal in providing exclusive financial deals for BMW clients, with its services financing a significant portion of BMW and MINI sales in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

