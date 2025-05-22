Andreas Modlmayer Takes the Helm at BMW India Financial Services

Gurugram: Andreas Modlmayer has been named as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at BMW India Financial Services, succeeding Jaejoon Lee. Modlmayer has held leadership roles within the BMW Group since 2000 and was previously CEO of BMW Austria Bank in Greece.

Lisa Ng, Regional CEO for BMW Group Financial Services in Asia Pacific, praised Modlmayer's expertise and leadership skills, highlighting his successful track record in various international markets. She emphasized India's importance as a market and expressed confidence in Modlmayer's ability to drive growth.

BMW India Financial Services, headquartered in Gurgaon, has been operational since 2010, offering Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, and Insurance Solutions. The company is pivotal in providing exclusive financial deals for BMW clients, with its services financing a significant portion of BMW and MINI sales in India.

