Turkey Powers Syria's Reconstruction with Gas and Electricity

Turkey announced its commitment to supplying Syria with 2 billion cubic metres of natural gas each year to help boost the war-torn country's electricity generation capacity. This initiative will provide Syria with an additional 1,300 megawatts of power, according to Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, who spoke at a joint news conference in Damascus.

Despite past tensions due to the civil war, Ankara is now aiming to play a crucial role in Syria's reconstruction efforts. Turkey will also address Syria's immediate electricity needs by providing an extra 1,000 megawatts, Bayraktar added. Collaborative projects include the activation of a gas pipeline connecting the two countries, with gas flows projected to start in June.

Syrian Energy Minister Mohammed al-Bashir expressed optimism, noting the agreements will significantly enhance electricity access for Syrians. They also discussed completing a 400-kilovolt power line to facilitate the import of around 500 megawatts of electricity into Syria, expected by year's end. The partnership opens investment avenues for Turkish companies in mining, phosphate, and the energy sectors in Syria.

