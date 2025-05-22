Left Menu

Turkey Powers Syria's Reconstruction with Gas and Electricity

Turkey will provide Syria with 2 billion cubic metres of natural gas annually, enhancing Syria's electricity production by 1,300 megawatts. Additionally, Turkey commits to supplying 1,000 megawatts for Syria's immediate needs. This cooperation includes activating a gas pipeline and offering investment opportunities in various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:45 IST
Turkey Powers Syria's Reconstruction with Gas and Electricity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Turkey announced its commitment to supplying Syria with 2 billion cubic metres of natural gas each year to help boost the war-torn country's electricity generation capacity. This initiative will provide Syria with an additional 1,300 megawatts of power, according to Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, who spoke at a joint news conference in Damascus.

Despite past tensions due to the civil war, Ankara is now aiming to play a crucial role in Syria's reconstruction efforts. Turkey will also address Syria's immediate electricity needs by providing an extra 1,000 megawatts, Bayraktar added. Collaborative projects include the activation of a gas pipeline connecting the two countries, with gas flows projected to start in June.

Syrian Energy Minister Mohammed al-Bashir expressed optimism, noting the agreements will significantly enhance electricity access for Syrians. They also discussed completing a 400-kilovolt power line to facilitate the import of around 500 megawatts of electricity into Syria, expected by year's end. The partnership opens investment avenues for Turkish companies in mining, phosphate, and the energy sectors in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025