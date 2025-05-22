Left Menu

Gujarat Pioneers Industrial Policy Overhaul for Vision 2047

Gujarat sets a course for economic transformation by revamping its industrial policies, aligning with India’s 2047 vision. The state forms 12 task force committees to craft a data-driven, future-ready framework promoting investment and innovation. Stakeholders from diverse sectors collaborate to ensure comprehensive policy development.

In a strategic effort to solidify its status as a key player in India's industrial landscape, the Government of Gujarat is overhauling its industrial policy framework. This initiative is designed to align with both the national goal of Viksit Bharat @2047 and the state's aspiration of Viksit Gujarat se Viksit Bharat by 2047, as announced by the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office.

The government has established 12 specialized Task Force Committees to spearhead this transformative process. These committees are tasked with reviewing current policies, benchmarking them against international standards, identifying areas for improvement, and formulating strategies to capitalize on emerging economic and technological trends. The inclusion of representatives from industry associations, academia, chambers of commerce, and research institutions ensures a comprehensive and collaborative approach to policy-making.

Gujarat, known for its progressive industrial strategies that have historically attracted investments, created jobs, and enhanced infrastructure, aims to further solidify its appeal as a prime investment destination. The recommendations made by these task forces will be instrumental in drafting next-generation industrial policies, advancing Gujarat towards the envisioned goal of Viksit Gujarat se Viksit Bharat by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

