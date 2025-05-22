Left Menu

Ex-Governor Satyapal Malik Charged with Corruption in Hydro Project

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik and six others for alleged corruption in the Rs 2,200 crore Kiru Hydro Electric Project. Raids conducted recovered digital devices and cash, revealing tendering irregularities linked to Malik's governance period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 19:09 IST
Ex-Governor Satyapal Malik Charged with Corruption in Hydro Project
Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik and six others in relation to alleged corruption surrounding the Kiru Hydro Electric Project. This move comes as part of the ongoing investigation into the matter.

Satyapal Malik, during his tenure as governor from August 2018 to October 2019, is implicated in the misuse of power in awarding a Rs 2,200 crore contract for the civil work of the project located in Kishtwar. The CBI's probe aims at unraveling corrupt practices linked to this significant contract.

The CBI intensified its investigation in February 2024 by conducting raids across 30 locations, including properties associated with Malik. These searches uncovered digital evidence and cash exceeding Rs 21 lakh, pointing to significant procedural breaches such as the neglect of e-tendering guidelines in awarding the project contract.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025