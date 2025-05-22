Ex-Governor Satyapal Malik Charged with Corruption in Hydro Project
The CBI has filed a chargesheet against former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik and six others for alleged corruption in the Rs 2,200 crore Kiru Hydro Electric Project. Raids conducted recovered digital devices and cash, revealing tendering irregularities linked to Malik's governance period.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik and six others in relation to alleged corruption surrounding the Kiru Hydro Electric Project. This move comes as part of the ongoing investigation into the matter.
Satyapal Malik, during his tenure as governor from August 2018 to October 2019, is implicated in the misuse of power in awarding a Rs 2,200 crore contract for the civil work of the project located in Kishtwar. The CBI's probe aims at unraveling corrupt practices linked to this significant contract.
The CBI intensified its investigation in February 2024 by conducting raids across 30 locations, including properties associated with Malik. These searches uncovered digital evidence and cash exceeding Rs 21 lakh, pointing to significant procedural breaches such as the neglect of e-tendering guidelines in awarding the project contract.
(With inputs from agencies.)
