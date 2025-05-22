Assam Aims for Rs. 10 Lakh Crore GSDP by 2028: CM Meets Finance Minister

In a strategic meeting at the North Block office in New Delhi, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conferred with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. According to an official statement, discussion centered around Assam's ambitious goal of achieving a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Rs. 10 lakh crore by 2027-2028.

The Chief Minister detailed the notable economic advancements Assam has made, underscored by state-led initiatives geared towards resource mobilization and revenue generation. These efforts have positioned Assam among India's fastest-growing states, capturing the attention of national financiers. Union Finance Minister Sitharaman lauded the state's economic strategies and promised continued assistance and collaboration from the Union Government.

Following the meeting, Chief Minister Sarma took to social media platform X to express his gratitude towards the Finance Minister, highlighting the fruitful discussions on Assam's economic trajectory and future plans. Senior officials from both the Finance Ministry and the Government of Assam also participated in the meeting, marking a significant step forward in state-central cooperation.

