Assam Aims for Rs. 10 Lakh Crore GSDP by 2028: CM Meets Finance Minister

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss Assam's growth and a target GSDP of Rs. 10 lakh crore by 2027-2028. The state has made rapid economic progress with government initiatives, earning praise and support from the finance minister.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma meets Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo/ @himantabiswa) . Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic meeting at the North Block office in New Delhi, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conferred with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. According to an official statement, discussion centered around Assam's ambitious goal of achieving a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Rs. 10 lakh crore by 2027-2028.

The Chief Minister detailed the notable economic advancements Assam has made, underscored by state-led initiatives geared towards resource mobilization and revenue generation. These efforts have positioned Assam among India's fastest-growing states, capturing the attention of national financiers. Union Finance Minister Sitharaman lauded the state's economic strategies and promised continued assistance and collaboration from the Union Government.

Following the meeting, Chief Minister Sarma took to social media platform X to express his gratitude towards the Finance Minister, highlighting the fruitful discussions on Assam's economic trajectory and future plans. Senior officials from both the Finance Ministry and the Government of Assam also participated in the meeting, marking a significant step forward in state-central cooperation.

