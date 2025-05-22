Rebuilding Trust: IndusInd Bank's Swift Recovery Efforts
IndusInd Bank's interim management is undergoing a 'swift' clean-up to restore trust after reporting significant losses. Ashok Hinduja, chairman of its promoter group, expressed unwavering confidence in the bank's leadership and pledged possible capital support. The actions aim to enhance transparency and maintain healthy capital adequacy.
The interim management of IndusInd Bank is taking decisive actions to rebuild trust within the private sector lender, according to Ashok Hinduja, Chairman of its promoter group IIHL. On Thursday, Hinduja highlighted these efforts as essential after the bank reported a substantial Rs 2,329 crore loss for the March quarter due to discrepancies and employee fraud.
Hinduja expressed strong confidence in the bank's leadership and emphasized IIHL's readiness to provide additional capital if necessary. While the bank's interim management believes further capital might not be needed, thanks to a core capital adequacy of over 15 percent, Hinduja remains open to supporting growth with more investment.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been lauded by Hinduja for its orderly handling of the issues. With continued faith from customers and a robust capital position, Hinduja envisions a 'new dawn' for the bank. The bank's stock rose 1.82 percent on Thursday, reflecting optimism amidst broader market corrections.
