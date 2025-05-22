Left Menu

Rebuilding Trust: IndusInd Bank's Swift Recovery Efforts

IndusInd Bank's interim management is undergoing a 'swift' clean-up to restore trust after reporting significant losses. Ashok Hinduja, chairman of its promoter group, expressed unwavering confidence in the bank's leadership and pledged possible capital support. The actions aim to enhance transparency and maintain healthy capital adequacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 21:33 IST
Rebuilding Trust: IndusInd Bank's Swift Recovery Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The interim management of IndusInd Bank is taking decisive actions to rebuild trust within the private sector lender, according to Ashok Hinduja, Chairman of its promoter group IIHL. On Thursday, Hinduja highlighted these efforts as essential after the bank reported a substantial Rs 2,329 crore loss for the March quarter due to discrepancies and employee fraud.

Hinduja expressed strong confidence in the bank's leadership and emphasized IIHL's readiness to provide additional capital if necessary. While the bank's interim management believes further capital might not be needed, thanks to a core capital adequacy of over 15 percent, Hinduja remains open to supporting growth with more investment.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been lauded by Hinduja for its orderly handling of the issues. With continued faith from customers and a robust capital position, Hinduja envisions a 'new dawn' for the bank. The bank's stock rose 1.82 percent on Thursday, reflecting optimism amidst broader market corrections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025