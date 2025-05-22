Left Menu

Uttarakhand Embarks on Hemkund Sahib Yatra with High Hopes and Modern Innovations

Uttarakhand kickstarts the Hemkund Sahib Yatra, a significant spiritual journey, with blessings from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Gurmeet Singh. Authorities have introduced measures to ease the pilgrimage while promoting local products. The debut of a new AI chatbot aims to enhance spiritual engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 21:43 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor, Lieutenant General (Retd) Gurmeet Singh flagged off the first batch of pilgrims going to Hemkunt Sahib Yatra (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor, Lieutenant General (Retd) Gurmeet Singh, officially inaugurated the inaugural batch of pilgrims embarking on the revered Hemkund Sahib Yatra. The journey commenced in Rishikesh with the Panj Pyaras leading the way, as both leaders extended warm wishes for a safe and fulfilling pilgrimage.

Governor Singh described the pilgrimage to Hemkund Sahib as a profound testament to devotion and resilience. The challenging 18-kilometer trek, situated at an altitude of 15,000 feet, serves as a significant test of the pilgrims' faith and endurance. He emphasized the timeless Sikh values of self-respect, courage, and service, attributing these qualities to the spiritual founders of Sikhism.

The government is actively working to simplify and secure the Hemkund Sahib Yatra. Governor Singh praised the logistical preparations and urged travelers to embrace eco-friendly practices and local products. Alongside these initiatives, an AI-powered chatbot, 'Eternal Guru,' was introduced to guide devotees with teachings from the Guru Granth Sahib, an innovation developed by Uttarakhand Technical University in collaboration with the Hemkund Sahib Management Trust.

Chief Minister Dhami highlighted the cultural significance of the Yatra for Uttarakhand, a blend of religious and spiritual heritage. Despite natural challenges, the pilgrimage attracts thousands yearly. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, infrastructural improvements like new bridges, medical facilities, and essential amenities aim to enhance the pilgrimage experience, promoting further participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

