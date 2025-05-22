Left Menu

Supreme Court Stays ED Probe into Tamil Nadu's TASMAC Liquor Scam

The Supreme Court has halted the ED's inquiry into TASMAC, a Tamil Nadu state-run liquor entity, citing overreach. Chief Justice B R Gavai questioned the agency's focus on the organization rather than individuals. This decision follows the Tamil Nadu government's challenge against ED's raids linked to a suspected Rs 1000 crore scam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 21:54 IST
Supreme Court Stays ED Probe into Tamil Nadu's TASMAC Liquor Scam
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Thursday put a halt to the ongoing investigation led by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into TASMAC, a state-controlled enterprise overseeing liquor sales in Tamil Nadu. This decision was rendered by a bench chaired by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, who criticized the ED's conduct, suggesting that the agency was overstepping its bounds.

Chief Justice Gavai stated that the Enforcement Directorate should direct its probe at individuals, not organizations, underscoring the limits of the ED's jurisdiction. This ruling arose in response to an appeal by the Tamil Nadu government against a decision by the Madras High Court, which had dismissed their challenge to the ED's raids on TASMAC premises in connection with an alleged Rs 1000 crore fraud.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Tamil Nadu, highlighted that the state had filed 41 FIRs between 2014 and 2021 against liquor outlet operators over corruption. However, the ED only initiated its investigation in 2025, conducting raids at TASMAC headquarters and confiscating electronic devices of several officials. During the hearing, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi contended that the ED's seizure of phones was an invasion of privacy. The Court has now ordered the ED to respond to the Tamil Nadu government's plea, suspending the investigation in the interim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025