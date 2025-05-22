Congress Criticizes BJP for Excluding Opposition in Delegation Decisions
Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy accuses BJP of sidelining opposition parties in key delegation decisions. He urges Prime Minister Modi to engage with opposition leaders for unity against terrorism. The controversy arises as a multi-party delegation meets UAE officials to discuss India's Operation Sindoor and its anti-terrorism efforts.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp rebuke, Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Thursday criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for excluding opposition parties in crucial decisions concerning a multi-party delegation. Reddy emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have consulted opposition leaders to foster a united front.
"He should have discussed the names with the parties and finalized them," Reddy said, stressing the importance of unified political cooperation post-Pahalgam attack. He noted, "We want to be united to fight against terrorism." However, he acknowledged parties' independent operations.
Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh condemned the government for ignoring opposition-recommended names, calling the actions "cheap politics." An all-party delegation, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde, arrived in Abu Dhabi today to discuss cross-border terrorism with UAE leaders, as part of a four-nation outreach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Venezuelan opposition members leave Argentine diplomatic compound where they sheltered for over a year, US says, reports AP.
India's commitment to eliminating all sources of terrorism in Pak, PoK anchored in supreme national interest: Congress.
(Eds: Rephrasing) India's commitment to eliminating all sources of terrorism in Pak, PoK has to be anchored in supreme national interest: Congress.
Operation Sindoor: A United Stand Against Terrorism
Congress Commends Armed Forces' Firm Stand on Terrorism