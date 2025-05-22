Congress Criticizes BJP for Excluding Opposition in Delegation Decisions

In a sharp rebuke, Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Thursday criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for excluding opposition parties in crucial decisions concerning a multi-party delegation. Reddy emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have consulted opposition leaders to foster a united front.

"He should have discussed the names with the parties and finalized them," Reddy said, stressing the importance of unified political cooperation post-Pahalgam attack. He noted, "We want to be united to fight against terrorism." However, he acknowledged parties' independent operations.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh condemned the government for ignoring opposition-recommended names, calling the actions "cheap politics." An all-party delegation, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde, arrived in Abu Dhabi today to discuss cross-border terrorism with UAE leaders, as part of a four-nation outreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)