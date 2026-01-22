Lottery Drama: Woman Wins Mumbai Mayoral Seat as Opposition Cries Foul
Mumbai's new mayor will be a woman from the general category, following a contentious lottery process. The Shiv Sena (UBT) hoped for an ST woman candidate but was disappointed. The opposition alleges the lottery was manipulated to favor ruling parties, while officials defend the process's legality.
Mumbai is set to have a woman mayor from the general category, following a lottery held on Thursday. The decision has sparked controversies as the Shiv Sena (UBT) and opposition parties claim the process was 'fixed' to benefit the ruling alliance.
Amid a heated political atmosphere in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s aspirations were dashed when the lottery did not favor a Scheduled Tribe (ST) woman candidate, both of whom belonged to their camp. The BJP-led alliance's 114 seats in BMC elections ensured their control over India's most significant civic body.
While the opposition, including Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), questioned the lottery's fairness, state officials, led by Urban Development Minister Madhuri Misal, defended the procedure. Eight other civic bodies in Maharashtra will also have general category women mayors.
