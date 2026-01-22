Lottery Drama: Woman Wins Mumbai Mayoral Seat as Opposition Cries Foul

Mumbai is set to have a woman mayor from the general category, following a lottery held on Thursday. The decision has sparked controversies as the Shiv Sena (UBT) and opposition parties claim the process was 'fixed' to benefit the ruling alliance.

Amid a heated political atmosphere in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s aspirations were dashed when the lottery did not favor a Scheduled Tribe (ST) woman candidate, both of whom belonged to their camp. The BJP-led alliance's 114 seats in BMC elections ensured their control over India's most significant civic body.

While the opposition, including Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), questioned the lottery's fairness, state officials, led by Urban Development Minister Madhuri Misal, defended the procedure. Eight other civic bodies in Maharashtra will also have general category women mayors.

(With inputs from agencies.)