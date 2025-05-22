Cyber Crime Police Nab Conman Posing as Telangana CM Official

In a significant development, the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police have apprehended a man identified as Budumuru Nagaraju from Narsannapeta Village in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam District. Nagaraju is accused of impersonating the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister of Telangana, managing to ensnare numerous business figures with fraudulent schemes.

Using the fake email ID reventhreddyosd@gmail.com, Nagaraju allegedly targeted high-profile individuals and companies, pretending to be the Personal Secretary and OSD to the Telangana Chief Minister. According to authorities, his deceptive tactics were already under investigation in 29 cases spanning Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, demonstrating a pattern in his criminal conduct.

The operation, led by Inspector S. Mattam Raju, involved the seizure of a mobile phone used during the offences. Police officials caution the public against falling prey to messages or emails soliciting money purportedly from high-ranking government officials. This arrest sheds light on the pervasive threat of impersonation and fraud in the digital age.

(With inputs from agencies.)