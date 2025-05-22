Left Menu

Cyber Crime Police Nab Conman Posing as Telangana CM Official

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police arrested Budumuru Nagaraju for impersonating an Officer on Special Duty to the Telangana Chief Minister. He used fake email IDs and WhatsApp to solicit funds from business figures, accumulating charges in 29 cases across two states. A mobile phone was seized during the operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 22:17 IST
Cyber Crime Police Nab Conman Posing as Telangana CM Official
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police have apprehended a man identified as Budumuru Nagaraju from Narsannapeta Village in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam District. Nagaraju is accused of impersonating the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister of Telangana, managing to ensnare numerous business figures with fraudulent schemes.

Using the fake email ID reventhreddyosd@gmail.com, Nagaraju allegedly targeted high-profile individuals and companies, pretending to be the Personal Secretary and OSD to the Telangana Chief Minister. According to authorities, his deceptive tactics were already under investigation in 29 cases spanning Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, demonstrating a pattern in his criminal conduct.

The operation, led by Inspector S. Mattam Raju, involved the seizure of a mobile phone used during the offences. Police officials caution the public against falling prey to messages or emails soliciting money purportedly from high-ranking government officials. This arrest sheds light on the pervasive threat of impersonation and fraud in the digital age.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025