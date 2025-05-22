BJP Flags Alleged Fake Marriage Using Forged Aadhaar Cards in Hyderabad

BJP leaders have raised alarm over a marriage registered at the Champapet registrar office in Hyderabad, alleging it was based on forged Aadhaar cards. The complaint was lodged at IS Sadan Police Station on Thursday by BJP's Veerender Babu, who asserted that the involved couple falsely documented their identities to legitimize their union.

Veerender Babu has called on the Telangana state government to launch a thorough investigation into the matter, citing concerns about illegal immigrants. He claimed nationals from Rohingya, Bangladesh, and Pakistan are misleading Indian women into marriage. The demands include punishing those who provide fake documents to these immigrants.

On response to the complaint, the Inspector at IS Sadan Police station confirmed that investigations are under process, emphasizing the need to address the issues around fake Aadhaar cards, an issue highlighted by the recent arrest of four individuals in Rachakonda.

(With inputs from agencies.)