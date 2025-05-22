Left Menu

BJP Flags Alleged Fake Marriage Using Forged Aadhaar Cards in Hyderabad

A police complaint was filed by BJP leaders in Hyderabad against a couple accused of using fake Aadhaar cards to register their marriage. Allegations include links to illegal immigrants trapping Indian girls. The Telangana government is urged to investigate and take strict action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 23:03 IST
  • India

BJP leaders have raised alarm over a marriage registered at the Champapet registrar office in Hyderabad, alleging it was based on forged Aadhaar cards. The complaint was lodged at IS Sadan Police Station on Thursday by BJP's Veerender Babu, who asserted that the involved couple falsely documented their identities to legitimize their union.

Veerender Babu has called on the Telangana state government to launch a thorough investigation into the matter, citing concerns about illegal immigrants. He claimed nationals from Rohingya, Bangladesh, and Pakistan are misleading Indian women into marriage. The demands include punishing those who provide fake documents to these immigrants.

On response to the complaint, the Inspector at IS Sadan Police station confirmed that investigations are under process, emphasizing the need to address the issues around fake Aadhaar cards, an issue highlighted by the recent arrest of four individuals in Rachakonda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

