Left Menu

Asian Stocks Climb as US Treasury Yields Stabilize and Oil Prices Drop

Asian stocks rallied early Friday, driven by eased US Treasury yields following concerns over US debt. Oil prices fell amid expectations of increased output from OPEC+. Tokyo's Nikkei rose on high inflation reports, while pressures from US tariffs affected the Bank of Japan's policy considerations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 23-05-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 09:52 IST
Asian Stocks Climb as US Treasury Yields Stabilize and Oil Prices Drop
stocks Image Credit:

Asian stocks posted gains early Friday as easing US Treasury yields provided relief to investors following a week of turbulence due to rising US government debt concerns. The yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped by 0.6% to 4.52%, while the two-year yield, more indicative of Federal Reserve actions, decreased by 0.4% to 3.98%.

Meanwhile, oil prices declined on speculation that the OPEC+ group may increase output at their next meeting. US benchmark crude oil was down 51 cents to $60.69 per barrel, and Brent crude declined by 51 cents to $63.93 per barrel. This downward trend in oil prices is a response to anticipated production hikes by major oil-exporting countries.

In the stock markets, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 0.8% to reach 37,289.60 in response to the highest core inflation rate reported since early 2023. Analysts suggest this may prompt the Bank of Japan to consider raising its benchmark interest rate, although US tariff pressures could constrain its monetary policy moves, according to Min Joo Kang of ING Economics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025