Unity and Valor: Bandi Sanjay Kumar Leads Hindu Ekta Yatra
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar led the Hindu Ekta Yatra in Telangana's Karimnagar district, celebrating the Indian Army's valor in Operation Sindoor. He condemned Congress remarks belittling the military's efforts, emphasizing unity and patriotism. PM Modi highlighted the nation's resolve against terrorism at his rally in Rajasthan.
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar spearheaded the Hindu Ekta Yatra on Thursday in the Karimnagar district of Telangana, a march celebrating national unity and the valor of the Indian Army, particularly its role in Operation Sindoor. The Yatra, which commenced from Vaishya Bhavan, featured cultural performances and wove through Karimnagar's key junctions.
During the event, Kumar lauded the Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor and criticized Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for minimizing the conflict with Pakistan by labeling it a 'small war'. He compared the swift action of the Indian Army post-Pahalgam incident to the United States' lengthy pursuit of Osama Bin Laden, highlighting India's decisive response.
In a rally at Rajasthan's Bikaner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed sentiments of patriotism, reiterating his 2019 promise to protect the nation and honor the bravery of Indian soldiers. Modi underscored the public's united resolve against terrorism, recalling the national impact and collective determination following the Pahalgam attack.
