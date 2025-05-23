Meghalaya CM Launches German Training for Healthcare Careers Abroad

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma unveiled a groundbreaking initiative Thursday at Shillong Tech Park, launching a German Language Training Programme to facilitate overseas placement for healthcare professionals.

Supported by the Meghalaya State Skill Development Society, the scheme aims to transform the state's youthful population into a significant asset for global healthcare demands. Sangma elaborated on the economic potential, citing an estimated Rs 3,000 crore annual influx from remittances if even a fraction of professionals find employment abroad.

The programme is designed to address both skill development and safety concerns, with the government providing financial aid and accompanying the first group of candidates to Germany. German Deputy Consul General Andrea Jeske emphasized the growing need for skilled workers due to demographic shifts, highlighting new immigration policies like the Opportunity Card as gateways for Meghalaya's youth.

