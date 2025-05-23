Alaska Pipeline Talks: Energy Alliances in the Balance

Officials from the U.S., Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan are set to meet in Alaska to deliberate over a massive gas pipeline project. The meeting, scheduled for June 2, reflects Asian countries' interest in American investments amidst the ongoing tariff tensions under President Donald Trump.

The initiative, proposed to transport gas from Alaska's North Slope, has been delayed due to cost and logistical hurdles. Despite this, Trump's administration remains optimistic about securing potential Asian investments to bolster U.S. energy dominance.

Japan's Prime Minister and South Korea's Trade Minister face constraints in committing to the project, signaling the complex diplomatic and economic negotiations ahead. Additional discussions on the Arctic's energy projects will ensue at the Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference.

(With inputs from agencies.)