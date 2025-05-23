Empowering Indo-Nepal Relations Through the Arun-III Hydro Project
SJVN's 900 MW Arun-III Hydro Electric Project in Nepal will supply 200 MW power to Damodar Valley Corporation. This venture, facilitated by SAPDC, highlights Indo-Nepal collaboration in regional energy security, aiming for commissioning by FY 2027-28, meeting escalating power demands sustainably.
State-owned SJVN is set to supply 200 MW of electricity to Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) from its significant 900 MW Arun-III Hydro Electric Project situated in Nepal. This collaboration was formalized with a Power Sale Agreement, signed in the presence of SJVN CMD Bhupender Gupta and DVC Executive Director Sanjeev Srivastava, as per a statement from SJVN.
The ambitious Arun-III project is currently under development in Nepal's Sankhuwasabha district, led by SJVN's subsidiary, SJVN Arun-3 Power Development Company (SAPDC). Once operational, the project will produce 900 MW of clean energy, aiming to meet the rising power demands and enhance energy security in the region.
Scheduled for completion by the financial year 2027-28, this Indo-Nepal collaboration is expected to contribute significantly to regional economic development and sustainable power generation through the harnessing of the Arun River Basin.
