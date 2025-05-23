Himachal Pradesh High Court Orders CBI Probe into HPCCL Engineer's Mysterious Death

Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Negi reaffirmed the state's commitment to probing the death of HPCCL engineer Vimal Negi, emphasizing early actions taken, including filing an FIR and forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT). His comments came following the High Court's decision to transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Criticizing the opposition for politicizing the incident, Jagat Negi drew parallels with the past Gudia case, illustrating perceived opposition tactics. He maintained that the state government initiated all necessary steps from the onset, countering allegations of inaction.

The call for a CBI investigation, filed by Vimal Negi's wife, resulted from doubts over the local investigation's integrity. Following the court's decision, hopes for a fair inquiry lingers among the Negi family and public as the CBI takes the lead to resolve persistent questions about the circumstances surrounding Vimal Negi's demise.

