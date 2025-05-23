Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh High Court Orders CBI Probe into HPCCL Engineer's Mysterious Death

In response to the Himachal Pradesh High Court's directive, a CBI investigation has been launched into the suspicious death of HPCCL engineer Vimal Negi. The decision follows allegations of foul play and inconsistent investigation efforts by local authorities, amidst criticisms from state officials regarding opposition tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:45 IST
Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Negi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Negi reaffirmed the state's commitment to probing the death of HPCCL engineer Vimal Negi, emphasizing early actions taken, including filing an FIR and forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT). His comments came following the High Court's decision to transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Criticizing the opposition for politicizing the incident, Jagat Negi drew parallels with the past Gudia case, illustrating perceived opposition tactics. He maintained that the state government initiated all necessary steps from the onset, countering allegations of inaction.

The call for a CBI investigation, filed by Vimal Negi's wife, resulted from doubts over the local investigation's integrity. Following the court's decision, hopes for a fair inquiry lingers among the Negi family and public as the CBI takes the lead to resolve persistent questions about the circumstances surrounding Vimal Negi's demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

