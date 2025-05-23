Gujarat's Urban Renaissance: A Two-Decade Journey of Growth and Innovation

Gujarat is undergoing a transformative urban journey, guided by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's strategic planning. In the last three years, over 225 town planning schemes have been implemented, rapidly advancing urbanisation. The focus is on essential infrastructure such as roads, street lighting, and drinking water pipelines, benefiting all citizens, especially economically disadvantaged groups.

The state has a rich history of urban development initiatives, notably starting with the 2005 "Year of Urban Development" declared by then-Chief Minister Narendra Modi. Now, 20 years later, Gujarat celebrates its urban evolution with plans for further growth, as highlighted in the Gujarat Budget 2025-26 designating 2025 as another "Year of Urban Development." These efforts are aimed at creating world-class urban spaces that meet modern requirements.

Under the national Smart City Mission, six cities in Gujarat—Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, and Dahod—have undergone significant transformation. With 354 projects worth Rs 11,451 crore launched, 348 have been completed. Major transportation advancements, including roads and railways, bolster connectivity, while the state's robust airport infrastructure enhances global reach.

The development of the Sudarshan Setu, a key infrastructure project, alongside initiatives like the Namoshakti and Somnath-Dwarka expressways, highlight Gujarat's commitment to a comprehensive road network. These initiatives, combined with metro rail expansions and the pioneering Bullet Train, position Gujarat as a leader in connectivity and transportation innovation.

Infrastructure developments extend to airports, with notable investments in new facilities like the Greenfield Airport at Rajkot. These efforts are part of broader economic strategies under PM Modi's leadership, aimed at enhancing regional and international connectivity.

Gujarat leads in urban housing, with numerous projects under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana making homeownership accessible to many. The state's approach to urban governance includes upgrading 9 municipalities to municipal corporations, facilitating more organised city planning and development.

Major cities like Ahmedabad, labelled as India's first Heritage City, showcase Gujarat's blend of tradition and modernity, with projects like the BRTS-Janmarg and the Metro train system complementing historic charm. These efforts have turned Gujarat into a model of urban development and resilience, attracting investments and fostering holistic growth.

