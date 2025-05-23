Spain's Bold Tax Move: Balancing Tourism and Housing Crisis

The Spanish government is pushing for a substantial change to the tax landscape surrounding tourism rentals, advocating for a 21% VAT on short-term accommodations. This proposal seeks to double the tax burden for renters compared to hoteliers, with the aim of mitigating Spain's ongoing housing crisis.

In a bid to balance tourism, which remains a crucial economic sector, with societal concerns about housing availability, the measure is part of a larger bill currently facing an uphill battle in a politically divided parliament. Housing Minister Isabel Rodriguez emphasized the need to guarantee rental housing for families.

Despite the measure's intention to stabilize housing, it has sparked criticism. Associations like Apartur describe the tax proposal as discriminatory, arguing for parity with hotel taxes. The proposed regulations are stirring a national debate as local governments implement their own restrictions on short-term rentals.

(With inputs from agencies.)