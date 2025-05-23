Left Menu

Spain's Bold Tax Move: Balancing Tourism and Housing Crisis

The Spanish government is proposing a new 21% VAT on short-term tourism rentals to tackle a housing crisis. This comes with challenges in parliamentary approval and aims to ensure families' right to rental housing. Critics argue it's discriminatory, as it surpasses current hotel room taxes.

Madrid | Updated: 23-05-2025 18:56 IST
Spain's Bold Tax Move: Balancing Tourism and Housing Crisis
  • Spain

The Spanish government is pushing for a substantial change to the tax landscape surrounding tourism rentals, advocating for a 21% VAT on short-term accommodations. This proposal seeks to double the tax burden for renters compared to hoteliers, with the aim of mitigating Spain's ongoing housing crisis.

In a bid to balance tourism, which remains a crucial economic sector, with societal concerns about housing availability, the measure is part of a larger bill currently facing an uphill battle in a politically divided parliament. Housing Minister Isabel Rodriguez emphasized the need to guarantee rental housing for families.

Despite the measure's intention to stabilize housing, it has sparked criticism. Associations like Apartur describe the tax proposal as discriminatory, arguing for parity with hotel taxes. The proposed regulations are stirring a national debate as local governments implement their own restrictions on short-term rentals.

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

