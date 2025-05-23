Left Menu

Indian Army's Gajraj Corps Coaching Propels Remote Village Students to National Success

Thirty-eight students from remote Arunachal Pradesh villages excelled in the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination, thanks to a free coaching program by the Indian Army's Gajraj Corps. This initiative, aimed at bridging educational gaps, highlights the potential for success in underserved regions with the right support.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In a remarkable educational success story, thirty-eight students from the remote villages of Jang and Dirang in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district have qualified for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination. Their success follows a free, high-impact coaching program initiated by the Indian Army's Gajraj Corps.

The program, which ran from July 2024 to April 2025, aimed to bridge the educational divide faced by students in these underserved regions. According to an official statement, the initiative was tailored to empower the young minds in some of the country's most remote areas through focused academic training and motivational support.

A spokesperson for the Indian Army's Public Relations Office stated, "These brilliant young minds are the future of India. Their success is proof that talent knows no boundaries, and with the right support, even the most remote corners of our nation can shine." The Gajraj Corps remains committed to continuing its efforts in nation-building through education and empowerment.

