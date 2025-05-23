Empowering India's Textile Sector Through the Samarth Scheme: A Path to Global Leadership

Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh engaged with industry leaders and beneficiaries of the Samarth scheme on Friday, discussing its impact on various sub-sectors including handloom, handicraft, jute, and silk.

Beneficiaries recounted how the initiative enhanced their livelihoods, sharing success stories with Singh. The Union Minister highlighted the textile sector's role as a major employment generator and emphasized the benefits provided through various Ministry schemes, including Samarth.

Industry stakeholders also addressed the scheme's present status, challenges, growth potential, and opportunities for skilled manpower, aiming to establish India as a global textile hub. Samarth has trained 4.32 lakh beneficiaries, with 3.20 lakh secured placements, predominantly women, underlining the scheme's role in gender-inclusive growth.

Reaching across India from Jammu & Kashmir to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the programme makes skill development accessible. The government's focus remains on bolstering textile manufacturing, modernising infrastructure, and fostering innovation through a skilled workforce, reinforcing India's global textile leadership.

Samarth is a demand-driven, placement-oriented skilling initiative pivotal for developing workforce empowerment across the textile value chain, excluding spinning and weaving. It seeks to incentivise industry efforts in job creation within the organised textile sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)