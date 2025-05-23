Left Menu

Kerala's Transformation Under LDF: Progress Amid Challenges

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan celebrated the state's transformation over nine years of LDF governance, highlighting advancements in education, health, and infrastructure. He criticized the Central government's alleged neglect during crises and accused the Opposition UDF of mismanagement. Despite challenges, Kerala continues its journey of progress and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 23:31 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan marked the end of the state government's fourth anniversary celebrations with a spirited showcase of the Left Democratic Front's achievements. In his speech, given at a public event, Vijayan highlighted Kerala's advancements across various sectors since the LDF came to power in 2016, entering its tenth year.

The Chief Minister lauded the state's educational progress, emphasizing Kerala's top ranking in education according to the NITI Aayog index. He attributed this success to focused investments and reforms, citing a significant increase in student enrollment as a result of upgraded school facilities.

Vijayan also addressed improvements in the health sector, noting the LDF government's role in reviving infrastructure. He criticized the BJP-led Central government for its lack of support during natural disasters and accused the Opposition UDF of previous mismanagement, particularly in the education and infrastructure sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

